We may see a few showers or storms through the first part of the morning, but we should actually get a chance to dry out a bit today. With partly cloudy skies, our highs should be able to warm into the middle 80s.

There will be another decent chance for showers and storms by the time we get to Thursday, though. Highs may be a tad cooler, in the upper 70s, for tomorrow. However, we’re monitoring the potential that some of the storms later in the day could become strong or severe. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and larger hail.

There will still be an off-and-on chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week and week. Finally, by the end of the weekend and start of next week, rain chances begin to taper off a bit and temperatures cool down. We’ll likely be in the low to mid 70s for Sunday and Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.