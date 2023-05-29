There looks to be a slight chance we could see some isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening with the heat of the day. The good news is there much of the day that should give us nice, summer-like warmth. Most of the daytime should remain dry with highs in the middle 80s.

Tonight, that slim chance for showers and storms will linger into the evening hours, but we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies through the night. Lows may end up being pretty mild with the cloud cover as we only dip into the mid 60s.

Overall, a more unsettled pattern sets up with periodic storm chances in the week ahead. Most of the chances will be tied to our daytime heating, so the rounds of storms will be occasional with much of the daytime hours through midweek being dry.

Highs will start to climb into the upper 80s with increasing humidity toward the end of the week. It also looks like there may be better chances for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the end of the week and start of the weekend.