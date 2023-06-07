What We’re Tracking

Sunny and warm Wednesday

Isolated rain Thursday

Better chance for widespread rain by late Saturday

A nice start this morning with temperatures in the 60s will turn into a sunny and warm day ahead as we heat things up.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for our Wednesday as winds stay light, and afternoon highs reach the lower 90s yet again. A few areas East may see an isolated shower or two this evening, but most look to remain dry for today.

Thursday will cool down a bit as our ‘cooler’ air makes its way in. Really we only look to drop a few degrees in the middle 80s and some showers may be helping that as we do see a better chance for isolated rain throughout the day.

Finally, there appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. Our highest chance for rain as of now remains to be late Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way by Sunday as another cold front moves through. The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez