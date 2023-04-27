We’ll see isolated morning rain showers coming to an end by midday, but our clouds will most likely stick around. Temperatures should still warm into the middle 60s later this afternoon, though.

Our next system moves in tomorrow, and showers look likely to close out the work week. We may hear a couple rumbles of thunder in our eastern counties in the afternoon, but aren’t expecting any severe weather with this system. Temperatures should make it into the middle 60s on Friday to the east, but we may be stuck in the 50s towards the west as rain begins earlier there.

The cooler air lags behind just a bit with this system, and it’s really not all that cool to begin with. Saturday, we should still make it into the mid 60s with a bit of a breezy west wind, and Sunday should be a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be windier, though, for the last half of the weekend with wind gusts on Sunday around 35mph out of the north and west.