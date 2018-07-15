Mainly dry tonight, additional rain chances ahead

Most of Northeast Kansas looks to stay dry throughout the night tonight.There is the ever-so-slight chance of a lingering stray shower or storm overnight into the start of Monday morning. Otherwise, it will be another slightly humid night as temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds during the first half of the day will help high temperatures max out in the low to mid 90s. However, it will continue to be on the humid to muggy side, so heat index values could near 100° at times. By the afternoon though, another round of isolated showers and storms could pop up in spots.

Better chances for scattered showers and storm rumble in for Tuesday and Wednesday. It's still a bit uncertain as to whether or not it will be a good enough set-up to support strong to severe storms both days.

Otherwise, those scattered rain chances midweek will provide more of a break from this heat. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are only expected to get into the 80s when it's dry. When the rain is falling, temperatures will cool down into the 70s at times during the day.

Even as things dry out for the second half of the week, temperatures don't rebound to be quite as hot as last week. Highs are expected to only top out in the 90s following Wednesday, but heat index values could still approach 100° at times.