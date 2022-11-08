

What We’re Tracking:

Windy and warm midweek

A few storms Thursday

Big blast of colder air

Overnight temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 60s. Somewhat of an unusual pattern in place with cloud cover and continued southeast wind through the night at 10-15mph. That will keep temperatures from cooling off, allowing us to start out Wednesday already above the average high for a morning low.

Wednesday overall looks to be much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s and gusty south winds. Highs could even be approaching record territory again Wednesday afternoon. Winds will likely be gusting to around 30-35mph, and the sky will become mostly sunny after mid-morning.

Warm weather in the 60s to start the day out on Thursday before our next system arrives. Winds really pick up to around 40-45mph ahead of our cold front. As of right now, the cold front appears to have sped up just a bit. This will confine thunderstorm chances to the eastern half of the area from midday to Thursday afternoon with just spotty showers possible elsewhere.

Behind the front, a big blast of cold air moves our way. We’ll go from the warm weather early Thursday down into the middle 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day–straight through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller