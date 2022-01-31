What We’re Tracking:

Cooler air moves in Tuesday

Winter storm hits on Wednesday

Several cold days likely

Overnight temperatures only fall to near 40° thanks to a continued light south wind through the evening and overnight. The sky should remain partly cloudy as we await cooler air pushing in on Tuesday.

An arctic cold front and a powerful winter storm are set to hit the region for the middle of the week. A few showers could start up late Tuesday evening as a very brief round of rain, but snow becomes likely by late Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The most likely area for heavy snow is along and southeast of the Turnpike with the lower chances in our northern and especially northwestern counties. Keep plans in place for a potentially impactful midweek winter storm for parts of the viewing area.

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Friday morning we could see air temperatures well below zero. With the expected snow on the ground to melt away, temperatures are going to be slow to rebound into the weekend with highs climbing back into the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller