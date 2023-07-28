MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With severe weather rolling through the Flint Hills, a local fire department is warning residents to beware of damage.

Manhattan is caught in a storm with wind speeds getting close to 75 mph, and officials are reporting damages. Ryan Almes, Manhattan Deputy Fire Chief, is reporting powerlines and tree limbs down.

Helpful links for more severe weather coverage can be found below:

