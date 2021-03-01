March coming in like a lamb with a great stretch of weather

We’ll have lots of sunshine and light winds as we kick off the month of March and the first day of meteorological spring! Overall, just a wonderful day ahead with highs in the middle 50s.

Tonight, our winds become calm, and with clear skies, we may see another round of some patchy, freezing fog early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures dip into the upper 20s before climbing to near 60° by the afternoon. Tuesday does feature a bit of a breeze, though, with winds gusting to around 20 mph out of the south and west.

Overall, our weather pattern looks to be mainly dry and warm for the next several days apart from a slight chance for some rain showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning.