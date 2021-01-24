Messy Monday with northwestern counties in line for a big snow

What We’re Tracking:

Storm system moves in tonight

Rain southeast, snow northwest on Monday

Another weaker system Tuesday night

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Ottawa, and Clay counties until 6 PM Monday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Dickinson, Geary, Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, and Shawnee counties until 6 PM Monday night.

Our main storm system makes its way into northeastern Kansas right around midnight tonight. We will likely see a better chance for rain for the southern and eastern counties and heavy snow developing for our northern and northwestern counties. A period of rain mixed with sleet is also likely for part of the central areas on Monday morning.

As for snow totals, there are several factors that will play a key role. The slightest shift in the storm’s position could heavily skew snow amounts. Totals look to be heavier for our far northern counties with 6″-12″ possible for areas like Marysville and Concordia. Some areas in the northwestern counties could exceed 12″. Farther south there is a growing issue of rain transitioning to snow, which makes forecasting total accumulation very tricky. The farther southeast you go, the less snow there will be, with little to now snow for southern counties.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a chance for light snow some chilly weather for the middle part of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

Depending on how fast we can get the snow to melt following these two storm systems will determine how quickly we warm up after. The way things look right now, we could be back in the lower 50s by Friday for all but the northwestern counties.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com