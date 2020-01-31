Miami weather filters into Northeast Kansas

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds start to break apart tonight

Sunshine this weekend and much warmer

Strong front will bring colder air and snow chances by late Monday and Tuesday

Clouds will finally start to break apart this evening and overnight as our temperatures drop down into the upper 20s.

Saturday we can expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as clouds continue to break apart. Afternoon high warm up into the lower to middle 50s for most.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY:

Northeast Kansas – An even bigger warm-up is on the way for Sunday. Plenty of sunshine as our temperature skyrocket into the middle to upper 60s! A perfect day for an outdoor pre-watch party and a great day to fire up that grill as we gear up to cheer on the Chiefs!

Miami, FL – Mostly sunny conditions will round out the weekend down in Florida with afternoon highs near 70. Sound familiar?

It looks like our Superbowl forecast is very similar to Miami’s which is hopefully alluding to the Chiefs bringing the heat!

Looking ahead into the start of the next work week, a strong cold front starts to take over and actually stalls over the viewing area on Monday. Expect highs in the 30s for the northwestern corner while the southeast still reaches 60°!

GO CHIEFS!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

