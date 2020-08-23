Mid-90s expected for much of this week

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures continue to increase

Lots of sunshine expected

Little to no rain chances

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine and slightly higher humidity.

Hazy skies may continue for the start of the week as smoke from wildfires in Colorado travel towards our area. Expect beautiful sunsets for the next few evenings.

Humidity levels will continue to stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower to middle 60s for much of this upcoming work week. A lot of sunshine is expected throughout these next several days, as well.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the early part of this week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead, but there are no signs of a strong storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this upcoming work week week.

There’s a high pressure system over the desert southwest that doesn’t look to budge anytime soon, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days. There are some indications that a cold front could move through sometime next weekend, which *could bring in our next chance at some much needed rainfall.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com