What We’re Tracking

Warmer weather through early Thursday

Rain likely Thursday, may end as a wintry mix

Much colder to end the week and start the weekend

A mostly clear sky overnight as the wind remains from the south at 10-15mph, gusting at times to near 20mph. That will keep overnight temperatures above freezing tonight in the middle to upper 30s.

By Wednesday, highs will warm up even more with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with winds sustained around 20-30mph and gusts around 40-45 mph before our next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday. Right now it looks like we may be in for mostly rain once again with showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder likely for Thursday. However, with recent data, the cold front is looking to speed up a bit, and there is a chance that the cold air will rush in quickly enough that a brief wintry mix is possible on the back side of the storm system before it exits Thursday night.

Behind the cold front, our temperatures will plummet down into the 20s with single digit wind chills likely early Friday. We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills. By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller