Breezy late Sunday into Monday

Hot start to the week

A more active pattern for next week

The last couple of days we have seen cool night and warm afternoons. This trend will continue heading into the new week. We’ve held on to clear skies and light winds overnight as we start off in the 40s yet again, but winds will start to pick up later today.

Our Sunday looks to be another pleasant day with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We could see a few isolated lower 80s. Strong breezes will stick around heading into work week sending our temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Monday.

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of the week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up Monday, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday with a stronger cold front later in the week that could put us back into the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez