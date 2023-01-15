What We’re Tracking:

Mild and breezy Sunday

Rain/snow chance midweek

Cooling down by the weekend

We’re off to a very mild start this morning as cloud cover stuck around and winds didn’t let up. Many are in the upper 30s and low 40s which is usually where we see our average afternoon highs this time of year.

Later this afternoon, our winds pick up speed even more with the approach of a nearby storm system. This system will largely miss us here in northeast Kansas, but we’ll still feel the effects of it. Gusts may reach 40+ mph throughout the day.

Highs on Sunday will likely happen in the late evening as the low pressure system organizes and pushes through our neck of the woods. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies remaining.

There are some hints of rain chances for late Sunday evening but more so focused on early Monday morning. This mainly looks to impact the northeastern part of the viewing area s most stay dry. Nothing too exciting is expected but we may see some flashes of lightning off in the distance.

Most of Monday and even Tuesday will remain dry as we take a slight dip in temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover may be stubborn as well with another midweek rain/snow chance.

A system is set to arrive by Wednesday, and potentially another system by the weekend. We are keeping a close eye on the track of the midweek system, though. As of right now, it appears to be mainly rain, but if the track shifts just a bit more to the south, we may be looking at more wintry precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez