Warmer and more breezy Friday

Beautiful weather for the weekend

Slim rain chances

We’ve held on to some southerly breezes through the night and managed to stay mild with our temperatures. We’re starting off in the 40s and even 50s this morning as we expect a warm up over the next few days.

Through midday, winds could gust around 20-30mph at times. They should start to relax later on as we heat things up to wrap up the week. By this afternoon, highs should make it up close to 70° with a mostly sunny sky.

Overnight lows will continue to stay mild as well as we only drop back into the lower to middle 40s for the next few nights. Overall, the weather is looking really good heading into the weekend.

That mild, sunny weather sticks around with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The next week looks to be quite dry with only a couple slim chances for rain with the first late Saturday, and the second next Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez