Beautiful weather for Sunday

Warm start to next week

Dry pattern settles in

Temperatures this morning are into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thanks to the clear skies and light winds, those that saw rain yesterday are waking up to a little bit of patchy fog that’s reducing visibility down to a 1/4 or less at times. If you’re planning on being out and about early, make sure to give yourself a couple of extra minutes.

Our Sunday should be fairly pleasant as we quickly rebound to wrap up the weekend with highs reaching the 70s again later this afternoon as our winds pick up from the south at 15-20 mph.

This warmer weather sticks around to start the work week. Temperatures climb to the lower to middle 70s for Monday and Tuesday. After this we start to gradually cooldown. A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with nothing as of rain chances.

We are watching our next cold front that drops us back into the 50s by next Thursday. Even though we cool down, temperatures remain around average for the foreseeable future. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez