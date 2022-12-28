Winds continue to be on the stronger side today with gusts around 30mph+. They stay out of the south, though, and that will help us warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s, melting off the rest of the snow. We’ll likely see increasing clouds through the day as our next system approaches.

Highs on Thursday may range from near 40° in the northwest corner of the area and near 60° to the south and east. The temperature difference will be thanks to a weak front that moves through late Thursday, cooling us down a few degrees as we close out 2022. The system looks to pass mainly dry, but there’s a slim chance folks north and west could pick up on a light rain shower or two.

Temperatures stay above average, in the 50s, for the rest of the year and even into the start of the next. We will be keeping an eye on the next system, though, which should be a rain-producer for us by the end of the week, possibly into New Year’s Eve. As of right now, it appears that the bulk of the rain will be just to our east, so a few isolated showers is about as much as we could see here in Northeast Kansas.