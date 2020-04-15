Mild and mostly sunny today, then rain/mix and snow for Thursday and Thursday night

We’ve had a Freeze Warning region-wide for two consecutive mornings, but we aren’t quite as cold into early Wednesday. Despite that fact, we have yet another bulletin for freezing temperatures until 9am.

Clouds and sun did battle yesterday with 50s, and it should be just a bit warmer today. The east/northeast breeze may keep some spots below 60, but that number is our target for mid to late afternoon.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 56-61

Wind: E/NE 5-15

It will become mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight. A weak disturbance might bring some showers of rain, mix or snow to the region on Thursday. What you get will be determined by your north to south location and the time of day that precipitation moves through northeast Kansas.

We may see a period of wet snow Thursday night into early Friday before clearing takes place. We may actually end up with a coating on the grass and cars as temperatures lower and wind becomes northerly.

Spring-like to start the weekend with a mainly clear sky and mid to upper 60s on Saturday. A partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday, and temps are projected to reach 68-72 degree range.

Our temperature pattern may be pleasant into early next week, but we may start to see developing showers and t’storms by Tuesday afternoon.

This will be our nicest day until Saturday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



