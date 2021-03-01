Mild and sunny weather for the week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Spring-like temperatures this week

Clear, cool nights

Slight rain chance by late Thursday

Tonight, our winds become calm and with clear skies we may see another round of some patchy freezing fog early tomorrow morning. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s early in the morning hours tomorrow.

After the chilly start, we see temperatures climbing to near 60° by the afternoon. Tuesday does bring back a bit of a breeze with winds gusting to around 20 mph out of the south and west.

Overall, our weather pattern looks to be mainly dry and warm for the next several days aside from a slight chance for some rain showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Otherwise, we can expect temperatures later this week to make it into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon, and lower to middle 30s overnight.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

