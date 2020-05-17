Mild, breezy weather to start out the week

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy and cool tonight

Sunny, dry and mild stretch of weather

Warmer with storm chances by late week

Temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s tonight with northwest breezes staying up at 10-15mph through most of the night. Although much of the cloud cover will decrease after the sun goes down, there will be a few more clouds to the east and northeast overnight.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will remain a bit below average in the lower 70s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Very pleasant start to the workweek with cool nights in the upper 40s and lower 50s and mild afternoons.

Through the course of the week, temperatures will steadily rebound into the upper 70s by midweek and into the 80s by the end of the week and the start of the Memorial Day weekend. In typical Memorial Day weekend fashion, there will be chances for scattered storms, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

