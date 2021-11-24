Mild & breezy with more clouds for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and mild Wednesday

Few showers late

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Winds will continue out of the south through the daytime at 20-25 mph. Cloud cover will be more present but we should still manage to hold onto those 60s for afternoon highs before our next system approaches.

A slight chance for rain makes its way into the area late Wednesday night for primarily the southeastern counties (south of I-35) with a strong cold front passing through during the afternoon and early evening hours. Most will just see some light rain with the system moving out of the area by midnight.

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind that cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Most of the day will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs.

The cooler air won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday expect temperatures starting out cold in the middle 20s so bundle up if you plan on heading out to shop! Afternoon highs should rebound in the upper 50s and 60s returning by Saturday.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside a slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month with lower 60s anticipated for Monday and Tuesday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez