What We’re Tracking:

Mild evening ahead

Lower humidity through the middle of the week

Heating back up by the weekend

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with relatively pleasant conditions overall. A light breeze will be present out of the East. Overnight lows will eventually drop down into the middle 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s are expected through Wednesday and Thursday with some slightly drier air in place. Overall, it’ll feel like very typical early August days as our average high is near 90°. Plenty of sunshine in the region.

Looking further ahead, we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the upper 90s by this weekend; some may even see lower 100s. With higher humidity back by the weekend, we’ll be in for another round of high heat indices, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush