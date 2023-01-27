Breezy south winds move in today with gusts around 20-25 mph. These will last through the day Saturday allowing for warmer weather to move into the region for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Highs today should make it into the upper 40s.

We may be a few degrees cooler Saturday afternoon as a strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather to the area through the day. There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with that by the overnight hours on Saturday, primarily in our northern counties, but most of the precipitation with this system will remain north of our viewing area.

Temperatures drop into the single digits and teens by Sunday morning with a strong northerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph continuing through the day Sunday, too. That will give us subzero wind chills early and keep us feeling like the single digits for the daytime.