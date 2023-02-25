What We’re Tracking

Partly cloudy this evening

Winds start to pick up

Rain / Storm chance late Sunday

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will remain in the area with a light breeze out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s making for a chilly start to our Sunday, but things will change quite a bit for the second half of the day.

For Sunday afternoon, winds will become quite breezy by the afternoon with gusts of 40+ mph possible. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 60s before rain moves in. A few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain holds off until after sunset.

Along with the rain chances we’re also expecting a few thunderstorms in the area – some of which could even be on the low end severe range. Expect brief heavy downpours, stronger winds from time-to-time, and the potential for some small hail as well. Here’s a quick look at where the best chance for severe storms may be:

Showers may linger into Monday morning as we take a slight dip in temperatures, into the upper 50s. Winds will still be quite breezy out of the North with gusts of 30+ mph which could make it feel a bit colder.

Most of next week should remain mild before another front arrives by the weekend that will cool us back down and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush