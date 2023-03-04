What We’re Tracking

Very warm Sunday ahead

Winds pick up

Wintery precipitation this week

Tonight, temperatures will remain relatively mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies can be expected with a slight wind chill for early Sunday morning.

For Sunday afternoon, winds will likely become a bigger issue. Strong winds out of the south at 20-25 mph can be expected with gusts near 40 mph possible. As annoying as the wind can be – it does signal a very pleasant warm up with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.

For the rest of our week, we start to see a much more active pattern take place in terms of temperature swings and precipitation chances. Right now it looks like we’ll have some pretty good chances at rainfall on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and beyond. The big question will be if temperatures can get cold enough to support snow.

Temperatures look to remain in the 40s for afternoon highs over those key days, but overnight lows will be a different story. More details will become available as we get closer, so stay up to date with the Stormtrack team’s forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush