What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weather tonight

Slight cool down for Sunday and Monday

Little to no rain chances

Mild conditions are expected tonight with mostly clear skies and just a light breeze out of the north. Temperatures will hang out in the lower 70s until midnight so you can plan on a nice Saturday evening!

A cooler airmass makes its way into our neck of the woods overnight which will bring a wide variety of temperatures to the area by sunrise. Some of our western counties could see lower 50s and maybe even some upper 40s. A more mild start to the day can be expected further east.

As far as afternoon highs go, cooler weather can generally be expected with mostly sunny skies for everyone. A few clouds will try to make their way into the viewing area, but it will still be a great day to get outside and enjoy your “end of the summer” activities! Temperatures should max out in the lower 80s.

Heading into early next week we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush