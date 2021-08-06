Mild evening tonight, rain and thunderstorm chances for tomorrow night

What We’re Tracking:

Heat and humidity build back in

Storms likely late Saturday

Hot week in store

Conditions for tonight will feel more on the humid side as temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies and a light southerly wind.

As for tomorrow, things will feel more uncomfortable as temperatures will peak in middle to upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. It’ll also become fairly breezy for tomorrow as our next disturbance makes it way into our area late Saturday night.

Showers and storms are expected to arrive late Saturday into early Sunday morning. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging wind gusts being the main threats. After that few more rain chances look to make their way back into the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hot and humid weather continues into next week, as well. Highs should remain in the mid 90s through the work week, at least.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush