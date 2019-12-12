Mild Friday before winter weather moves in this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mild Friday before turning colder Saturday

Possible snow late Sunday into Monday

Cold start to next week

Tonight will be rather chilly as temperatures will drop down into the 30s once again with a decent amount of cloud cover.

Friday may have passing clouds before becoming clear to partly cloudy. It should be a pleasant afternoon with plenty of sunshine and light breezes. Temperatures in the afternoon should actually end up in the upper 50s to around even 60° in some spots.

Clouds start to increase Saturday as much cooler air enters the viewing area. We look to stay dry through Saturday. Precipitation chances start to increase throughout the day on Sunday and especially into Sunday evening as afternoon highs don’t make it above freezing.

Snow showers continue throughout the night into Monday morning that could make it a little messy for your morning commute. End results are looking to be around 3-6 inches with slightly higher amounts possible in areas especially central portions of the viewing area. The majority of what we see might be from midnight to noon Monday so play close attention to the latest information.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny and continued chilly. This will put us a week away from the holiday, and we should be able to discuss our chances for a White Christmas by then.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com