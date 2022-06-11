What We’re Tracking:

Storms move out

Few clouds Sunday & hot

Breezy and humid next week

After an active evening, storms will exit and some cloud cover may linger with lows bottoming out into the lower 70s by early Sunday morning. Most will remain quiet through the rest of the night.

Highs on Sunday will get even warmer with middle 90s expected. Clouds will be more present to wrap up the weekend but we’ll be hanging on to moisture in the area. Heat index values may be approaching triple digits.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the upper 90s. Monday is our best shot at hitting 100° and it’s very likely for our western counties and of course not out of the question for the rest of the viewing area. With the humidity increasing, too, that will send our heat index values into the low 100s for the first part of next week.

The hot weather continues through Wednesday before our next chance for rain moves in. We could see a few isolated storms on Wednesday, and by Thursday, we should be a few degrees cooler in the mid-upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush