Mild night ahead with more sunshine on the way tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain chances this afternoon

Plenty of sunshine this weekend

Potent front possible early next week

A nearby front will continue to meander through portions of the viewing area this afternoon giving us some scattered chances for showers and perhaps a brief pop up storm or two. This system isn’t nearly as strong as the one we’re watching for next week, but keep an umbrella close by just in case.

Lows this evening will take us down into the middle 60s making for another pleasant night. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be in the area with dewpoints in the lower 60s. If you’re heading out tonight enjoy the nice weather!

This weekend, temperatures look to stay slightly above normal for this time of year as we head further into September. Mostly sunny skies will be present with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s making for great weather to get outside once again.

Looking ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air with the passage of a strong cold front late Monday afternoon. Rain chances look to pick up as that front moves through, and give us our best chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. Highs by midweek could be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush