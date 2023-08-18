What We’re Tracking

Mild overnight

Lots of sunshine ahead

Heat wave settles in

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from Saturday through Wednesday evening.

Tonight will be slightly warmer than average as a little bit of humidity builds its way in. We will have a most clear sky. That looks to be the trend the next couple of days as an area of high pressure that has been building towards the west begins to move its way into the area.

Dew points, though, look to remain in the lower to middle 60s. So, it’ll most likely feel a bit hotter than our air temperatures, but it won’t feel quite as soupy as our last stretch of hot weather.

The heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard