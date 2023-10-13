What We’re Tracking

Mild and windy start Friday

Cold front moves through

Windy and cooler by the weekend

We’re already seeing our ‘high’ for today this morning in the 60s for most of the area as we wait for our cold front to move in. Expect temperatures to fall throughout the day as winds persist.

A big cool down is in store for this afternoon and weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s. We may even be dealing with winds chills later today as our winds will be strong out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies through the day.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Unfortunately, clouds may hang around and obscure the eclipse viewing early Saturday before clearing later in the day. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.

The cooler weather sticks around for early next week, too. Highs for Monday and Tuesday look to remain in the lower 60s, but winds will likely back off a bit by that point. And with a lighter wind, our overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s during this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez