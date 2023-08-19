What We’re Tracking

Mild nights

Lots of sunshine ahead

Heat wave settles in

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from Saturday at 12 PM through Wednesday at 10 PM.

We’re starting off 15° to 20° warmer this morning than this time yesterday as we start off in the 70s. That looks to be the trend the next couple of days as an area of high pressure that has been building towards the west begins to move its way into the area and overnight lows will struggle to cool down.

Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 100s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will try and pick up from the south and southwest at 15-20 mph giving a nice bit of relief but also fueling in more heat and moisture.

Dew points, though, look to remain in the lower to middle 60s. So, it’ll most likely feel a bit hotter than our air temperatures, but it won’t feel quite as soupy as our last stretch of hot weather.

The heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez