Mild start to the day turns colder as front moves through

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy today with drizzle possible this morning

Cooler start to the week

Wintry mix possible Wednesday

We’ve got a chance for some drizzle to develop early this morning, mainly in our south eastern counties. It should be pretty light, and it moves out quite quickly, leaving us dry with cloud cover for the rest of the day. Our highs will still make it into the 40s in the early afternoon for most locations, except for communities along the KS/NE border that won’t make it out of the 30s. A cold front moves through, and temperatures drop for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The start of the week looks fairly calm with around average temperatures and little precipitation chances until midweek. Wednesday looks to hold our next chance for some rain or snow. There’s still a lot of uncertainty around that system, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Much colder air arrives for the end of the week, though, but Valentine’s Day looks sunny at least!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor