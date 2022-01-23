Mild start to the week ahead of the next cold blast

What We’re Tracking:

Cool tonight with a few clouds

Mild start to the week

A few chilly days in the middle of the week

Partly cloudy and cool overnight with a breeze out of the south around 5-10mph throughout the night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 30s, but the clouds will be fairly thin overnight into early Monday morning.

The mild weather will continue for Monday with middle 50s expected to start the work week and plenty of sunshine. That’s just ahead of our next cold front. That Arctic front will move in quietly, dropping our temperatures into the 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday and struggling to warm up throughout the middle portion week. The second half of the week will continue to see sunshine with dry conditions remaining.

Milder weather is timing out well for the upcoming weekend as highs look to hit the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller