After a few areas of freezing fog this morning, we’ll see sunny skies today and mild temperatures. Highs should make it into the middle 50s, but our winds will be breezy through the next few days.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next cold front that will move through during the daytime tomorrow. Clouds and a continued wind will keep temperatures from getting too cold tonight as we dip into the low to mid 40s.

High temperatures on Tuesday will happen in the morning and early afternoon before colder air surges in behind the front. In the northwestern corner of the area, highs may only be near 40°, while the southeastern corner could reach the low to middle 50s.

As temperatures drop, there could be a slim chance at some wintry precipitation during the afternoon and evening hours across the area. Little to no accumulations are likely with this quick burst of rain/snow.

As for Wednesday, you can expect highs to only be in the middle 30s with sunshine all around. Wind chills will be the biggest issue as we’ll be feeling like we’re in the teens and 20s much of the day.