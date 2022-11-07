Heading into Monday, breezy conditions return for the afternoon with gusts out of the east around 25mph. That’s, generally, a cooler direction for us, but it should be pretty close to seasonal norms this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s with increasing clouds through the day.

Tonight, winds turn more towards the south and east and cloud cover thickens. We should end up near 50° by the time we wake up Tuesday morning.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the middle 60s as the south wind continues. However, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and there could be a slim chance for a passing shower or two through the day.

Wednesday looks to be much warmer, in the middle-upper 70s with gusty south winds. It could be nearly 20° above average, again, before our next system arrives by Thursday.

That’ll bring a chance for storms Thursday afternoon and evening, but the rain should come to an end fairly quickly as a strong front moves through.

We’ll go from the low 70s Thursday afternoon, down into the low 30s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°.