Winds shifted around to the north through the morning, and that will bring slightly cooler temperatures than what we saw over the weekend. There could also be some stubborn low cloud cover and early morning fog north of I-70 that will help to limit temperatures today, too. Highs will range from the low 50s to the north and near 60° to the south.

For the rest of our week, we’ll be dealing with multiple rounds of precipitation and cooler temperatures. The first round of rain will move in late Tuesday with highs expected in the middle 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to feature the best chances for rain, and while the chances are good for widespread rainfall, there will be periods of dry time, too. The good news is that as of right now, temperatures look warm enough that we should see mainly rain across northeast Kansas this week. Highs should be near 50° through Friday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.