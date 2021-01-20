Mild temperatures and breezy conditions ahead

Lots of sunshine is expected today, and that will help temperatures climb into the middle to upper 50s along with strong south-southwesterly wind at 20-30mph by afternoon.

Thursday looks to be the best day this week to head outdoors as the winds relax and temperatures will still be in the middle 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

A system will slowly move our way for late in the weekend, and highs will be noticeably cooler in the 30s and lower 40s, but should be just warm enough that the precipitation looks to be mostly rain. There could be some wet snow mix in at times, especially overnight Sunday and into Monday. We’ll keep a close eye on it over the next few days.