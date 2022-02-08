We’ll have a really pleasant day, temperature-wise, for early February with upper 50s and some lower 60s. Southwesterly winds will help to bring in the warmer air right before another cold front slides through by early afternoon. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above averages for this time of year.

Even though we’re expecting that front today, it won’t affect us all that much. For the second half of the week sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Some lower 60s appear to be possible on Friday as dry conditions look to remain for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have yet another front move through late Friday with some pretty chilly temperatures possible Saturday through Sunday morning, but it should only last for the weekend. Temperatures rebound quite nicely by early next week with more 50s on the way.