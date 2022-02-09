We’ll get to enjoy another day with temperatures well above average in the upper 50s to near 60°. Breezy winds continue with gusts around 25mph.

A few of us, mainly in the western half of the area, could get lucky enough to see a light rain shower overnight, but otherwise we remain dry.

Thursday looks a tad cooler as areas of clouds continue to drift through. Highs should make it into the low to mid 50s, though.

Warmth builds back in on Friday with some lower 60s possible as dry conditions look to remain for most of us.