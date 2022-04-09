What We’re Tracking:

Breezy tonight and tomorrow

Above average temperatures

Storm chances next week

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!

Highs on Sunday will do their best to make it into the upper 70s for our eastern counties; but an approaching cold front will likely limit highs out west into the lower 70s. Breeze conditions will remain in place throughout the day with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Slight rain chances move in around midnight and may linger into early Monday morning.

Next week we are on track for a few days with highs in the 70s to 80s as mild weather sticks around before a few rain, and maybe thunderstorm, chances return. As we get a little bit closer to the Tuesday / Wednesday time frame it’s important to note that the energy may be in place for some stronger to severe storms. We’ll fine tune the forecast as it gets closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush