Mild temperatures expected today with afternoon rain chances

**Freeze Warning will expire after 9:00 AM this morning**

After a chilly start today afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s across the region as we see a slight warm up from yesterday. Temperatures will still be below average with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Rain chances will also be present by this afternoon but will be more focused on the early evening time frame.

Overnight lows into Friday will stay relatively mild in the middle 40s. The high pressure system that has been causing early morning freeze concerns will be replaced by a low pressure system instead. With this new system we will see a continued chance for rain showers through the morning and afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms will also be present after lunchtime with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend is looking really nice with highs in the middle to upper 60s on Saturday with lots of sunshine, then climbing into the middle 70s on Sunday. The warmth and humidity build in with strong south winds on Monday. Highs climb into the lower to middle 80s before a chance for storms moves in on Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

