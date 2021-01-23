Mild temperatures expected today with unsettled weather moving in

What We’re Tracking:

Rain/Drizzle chances this afternoon/evening

Sunday AM rain chances

Snow likely by Monday

A much more active weather pattern sets up starting this afternoon and will bring us several chances for precipitation over the next few days. By this afternoon, highs will be in the lower 40s with breezy conditions out of the southeast.

Starting after lunchtime a small chance for rain, drizzle, and even freezing rain will exist through early evening. Thereafter, chances will increase through tomorrow morning. For Sunday afternoon, highs will be in the middle 40s with a brief break from precipitation expected.

CHIEFS FORECAST: For those that may be heading out to Kansas City for the Chiefs game as they take on the bills, things look to remain *mostly on the calm side of things. There is a chance for a few showers during the game in the evening, but more widespread chances look to increase around midnight. Temperatures will be on the colder side though, with lower 40s expected at kick-off and upper 30s around the time the game wraps up. Make sure to plan accordingly before our storm system moves in, early Monday morning, so that you can make it back safely.

Overnight Sunday and early Monday morning our main storm system makes its way into northeastern Kansas. Depending on how strong the low gets, we could see a better chance for rain for the south and eastern counties and snow north as the low moves right across southern Kansas. That is a favorable path for snow for northern parts of the state. However, all forms of precipitation are expected, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for light snow and rain and some chilly weather for the middle part of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

