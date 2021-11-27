Mild temperatures this evening with a bit of a cool down to wrap up the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy, chilly overnight

Slightly cooler Sunday

Dry conditions continue

A weak cold front looks to push through this evening but with limited moisture in the area it should pass through without any precipitation. Overnight lows will cool into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies taking us into the overnight hours. A light breeze will be present out of the northwest.

Cooler air is forecast to hang out for Sunday as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Highs will reach the lower 50s which is near normal for this time of year. Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a light breeze remaining. Don’t let the lower 50s bother you too much though as we should bounce back rather quickly!

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month. Monday looks to be the warmest and most pleasant of the next several with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°! Scattered rumors hint at a few high temperature records being challenged once again. Tuesday continues with the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the 60s (and maybe even 70s) to continue through the rest of next week. Still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast… for now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush