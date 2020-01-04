Mild temperatures to end the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warmer tomorrow

Dry, quiet weather pattern

Next chance for precipitation by the end of the week

Tonight’s lows will be pretty mild considering that it’s January. We’ll only drop into the low to mid 30s thanks to a southwesterly wind. Highs should rebound a bit on Sunday despite a frontal passage. That’s only going to shift our winds back to the north and west, but most of the area will rebound to near 50° by the afternoon.

Early next week will likely stay dry, but another cold front is shaping up to move through the area on Monday, knocking temperatures down a bit for the early part of the week before we warm back up toward Wednesday and Thursday. A more significant cool-down is likely to move in by next Friday, along with our next chance for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor