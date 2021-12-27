Mild temperatures today with rain chances possible early tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Mild today, increasing clouds

Bigger cool down by midweek

Most days will be dry

Highs today will moderate back into the lower 50s with clouds expected to increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will still be well above average for this time of year and get even warmer for tomorrow. Breezy conditions will also be present for a majority of the day.

Overnight lows will cool down into the lower 40s with cloud cover overhead helping keep us slightly warmer. Models are in fairly good agreement that at least a slight chance for rain will move in overnight – mostly for early Tuesday. What models are not in the best agreement on is coverage. Areas that have the best chance appear to be our eastern and southern counties.

For Tuesday, winds will pick up quite a bit in response to a strong cold front making its way into our region. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible with cloud cover clearing out for the second half of the day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s which will put us at nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies. Nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s for the second half of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush