What We’re Tracking

Mild temperatures for several days

First rain chance by late today

Another rain chance heading into Christmas Eve

Temperatures this morning are in the middle to upper 40s. The cloud cover won’t give us rain…yet. That system out west will steadily move our way, giving us a chance for scattered showers by the end of the day. Ahead of the showers, temperatures top out in the middle to upper 50s under a cloudy sky.

This will be another slow moving system, too, so we’ll have off and on rain chances straight through the weekend. We should see a break in the rain chance for much of Friday and maybe even the majority of Saturday before the next round starts to move in. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, but a decent chance for rain from Saturday night into Sunday.

The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, but winds look to start shifting to the north and west. This will keep temperatures just a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 40s for Monday. We may cool down into the upper 30s or lower 40s by the time Tuesday rolls around.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard