Mild through midweek before it turns much colder Thursday

We started the work week cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. There was partial clearing during the late afternoon and early evening which set us up for a mostly clear sky overnight.

Today is about blue sky and sunshine. There may be a few scattered clouds and breezes may pick up a bit. Temperatures will try to warm nicely with wind from the south.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 57-60

Wind: S/SE 10-15

Wednesday should be the warmest day of the week with a chance to reach the low to mid 60s. Moisture keeps increasing and clouds likely increase by late afternoon as a cold front approaches. There should be spotty rain showers Wednesday evening before temperatures drop dramatically.

Thursday may start with light mix or scattered snow showers. I suppose they could occur frequently enough to give some spots a dusting in the early morning. Rapid clearing should occur by midday. Expect much colder air Thursday with highs of 35-40 degrees.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the upper 50s or near 60 as the weekend begins. That sounds great for this late in the season.

We get plenty of glorious sunshine to enjoy…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

